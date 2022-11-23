HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Lapel at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Little Rock at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Utah State, 4 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue vs. West Virginia at Portland, Oregon, 10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Harvard at Cancun, Mexico, 2:30 p.m.; American vs. Notre Dame at Bimini, Bahamas
Friday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Vermont vs. Ball State at Nassau, Bahamas, noon; Jackson State at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Elmont, New York, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Florida State vs. Purdue at Cancun, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Butler at Boca Raton, Florida, 2 p.m.; Indiana vs. Auburn at Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio at Indiana State, noon; Purdue vs. Oklahoma State at Cancun, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.; Butler vs. Binghamton at Boca Raton, Florida, 2 p.m.; Ball State at BYU, 4 p.m.; Memphis vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.