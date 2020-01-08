LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

Semifinals at Alexandria

Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.

Consolations at Elwood

Frankton vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Elwood vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Tags

