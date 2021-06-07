LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS Golf (Boys) Sectionals

Alexandria, Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 8 a.m.

Shenandoah at Greenfield-Central, 9 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

ECHL Playoffs — Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs — Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

