HIGH SCHOOLS Golf (Boys) Sectionals
Alexandria, Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 8 a.m.
Shenandoah at Greenfield-Central, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
ECHL Playoffs — Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL Playoffs — Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.
