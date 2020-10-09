HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Anderson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Jay County, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.