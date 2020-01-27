LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you