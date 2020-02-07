LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 4A at Richmond

Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Wapahani vs. Lapel, 6 p.m.

Frankton vs. Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Northeastern

Knightstown vs. Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 6 p.m.

Daleville vs. Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, noon; Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

