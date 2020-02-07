HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Richmond
Muncie Central vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Wapahani vs. Lapel, 6 p.m.
Frankton vs. Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Northeastern
Knightstown vs. Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Daleville vs. Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, noon; Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
