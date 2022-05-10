LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Eastern Hancock, Shenandoah at New Palestine, 4 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.

North Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Softball

Eastbrook at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Tri at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Crispus Attucks at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Sheridan at Lapel, 5 p.m.

CIC Championship at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

HHC Championship, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

