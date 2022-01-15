LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 11 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Franklin Central invite, 11 a.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Oak Hill invite, 8 a.m.

Kokomo, Muncie Central at Anderson, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

HHC tourney at Yorktown, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson at NCC tourney, 9 a.m.

CIC tourney at Oak Hill, 9 a.m.

Neil Muse Invitational at Lapel, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Tri Super Duals, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Transylvania at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Women)

Indiana Wesleyan at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

