HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 11 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Franklin Central invite, 11 a.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Oak Hill invite, 8 a.m.
Kokomo, Muncie Central at Anderson, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
HHC tourney at Yorktown, 8:30 a.m.
Anderson at NCC tourney, 9 a.m.
CIC tourney at Oak Hill, 9 a.m.
Neil Muse Invitational at Lapel, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Tri Super Duals, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Transylvania at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Women)
Indiana Wesleyan at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
