LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.; Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.; UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video