HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Daleville at Hamilton Heights Landes Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Delta at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Football – Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball -- Purdue at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Long Beach State, 10 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Volleyball -- Butler vs. North Dakota State at Dayton, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Louisiana-Monroe at St. Charles, Missouri, noon; Purdue vs. Marquette at Lawrence, Kansas, 4 p.m.; Butler vs. Ohio at Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Austin Peay at St. Charles, Missouri, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Creighton, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. UCLA at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Villanova, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State at Kentucky, noon; Fresno State at Purdue, noon; Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball -- Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Santa Clara at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.; Ball State vs. Creighton at Omaha, Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. Washington at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 6:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL Championship – The Miami FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.