HIGH SCHOOLS Cross Country

Grant 4 at Taylor University, 5 p.m.

Madison County Meet at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD Tuesday

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Atlanta United 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

