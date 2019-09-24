HIGH SCHOOLS Cross Country
Grant 4 at Taylor University, 5 p.m.
Madison County Meet at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Tuesday
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Atlanta United 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
