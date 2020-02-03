HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Manchester at Elwood, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.