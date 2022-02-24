HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Tipton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Women)
Anderson at Wittenberg, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.