HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Tipton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Lacrosse (Women)

Anderson at Wittenberg, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Sunday

NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD

