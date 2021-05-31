coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS Baseball Sectional 9 at Pendleton
Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, noon
Sectional 39 at Eastern
Madison-Grant vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.
Sectional 41 at Centerville
Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 7 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Memorial Field
Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.
Daleville vs. Southern Wells, 1 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m. LOOK AHEAD Monday
ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
USL — OKC Energy FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.