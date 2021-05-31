LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS Baseball Sectional 9 at Pendleton

Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, noon

Sectional 39 at Eastern

Madison-Grant vs. Eastern, 1 p.m.

Sectional 41 at Centerville

Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 7 p.m.

Sectional 55 at Memorial Field

Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 11 a.m.

Daleville vs. Southern Wells, 1 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m. LOOK AHEAD Monday

ECHL — Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

USL — OKC Energy FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Triple-A East — Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m.

