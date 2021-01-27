HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Daleville at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Wabash, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.
