HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Wabash, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.

