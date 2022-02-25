HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Sectional
Frankton, Lapel at Lafayette Jeff, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
HCAC semifinals
Anderson vs. Bluffton at Lexington, Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Diving (Women)
NCAA D-III Diving Regionals at Grand Rapids, Michigan, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.