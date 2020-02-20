HIGH SCHOOLS
Gymnastics
Lapel at Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Boys)
Sectional prelims at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Spring Training -- New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Oakland A’s vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Indiana, noon; Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.
