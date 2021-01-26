HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
Warren Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
