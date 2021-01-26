LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.

Warren Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

