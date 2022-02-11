HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball, Frankton Regional

Frankton vs. Carroll (Flora) 10 a.m.

Winchester vs. Clinton Prairie, 12 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Connersville Invitational, 11 a.m.

Wrestling Semistates

Daleville, Madison-Grant at Ft. Wayne, 9 a.m.

Alexandria, Anderson, Frankton, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at New Castle, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Men's Basketball

Anderson University at Transylvania, 5 p.m.

Men's & Women's Swimming and Diving

HCAC Championships at Terre Haute, 10 a.m.

Men's & Women's Track and Field

Gerry England Invitational at Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Anderson University at Transylvania, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 2 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Sunday

NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

