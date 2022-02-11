HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball, Frankton Regional
Frankton vs. Carroll (Flora) 10 a.m.
Winchester vs. Clinton Prairie, 12 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Connersville Invitational, 11 a.m.
Wrestling Semistates
Daleville, Madison-Grant at Ft. Wayne, 9 a.m.
Alexandria, Anderson, Frankton, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at New Castle, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Men's Basketball
Anderson University at Transylvania, 5 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming and Diving
HCAC Championships at Terre Haute, 10 a.m.
Men's & Women's Track and Field
Gerry England Invitational at Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Anderson University at Transylvania, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 2 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
