HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Richmond
Anderson vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Eastbrook
Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Lapel vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Northeastern
Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Liberty Christian vs. Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA — Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL — Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
