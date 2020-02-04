LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 4A at Richmond

Anderson vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Eastbrook

Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Lapel vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Northeastern

Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Liberty Christian vs. Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA — Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you