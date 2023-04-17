coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 5 p.m.
New Castle at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson, Greenfield-Central at Morristown, 5 p.m.
Softball
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Cristel House at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Daleville at Centerville, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.