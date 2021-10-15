LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country (Men/Women)

JennaStrong Classic at Wilmington, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles, 2 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles, 3 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Missouri State Bears, 3 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.

USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

