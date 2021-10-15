HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country (Men/Women)
JennaStrong Classic at Wilmington, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles, 2 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles, 3 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Missouri State Bears, 3 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.
USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.