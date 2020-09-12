HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Indiana Wesleyan Invite, 9 a.m.
Elwood, Madison-Grant at Jay County Invite, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Invite, 9 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
HHC Championship, 9 a.m.
Grant 4 at Marion Elks, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Noblesville Invite, 1:30 p.m.
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
At Elwood
Liberty Christian vs. Anderson Prep, 9 a.m.
LC-APA winner vs. Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.
Frankton vs. Elwood, 11 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Anderson, noon
Lapel vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
Semifinal, 3 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invite, 11 a.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Blackhawk Christian, Bluffton, Northwestern at Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Richmond at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
