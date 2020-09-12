LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Indiana Wesleyan Invite, 9 a.m.

Elwood, Madison-Grant at Jay County Invite, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Maconaquah Invite, 9 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

HHC Championship, 9 a.m.

Grant 4 at Marion Elks, 10 a.m.

Lapel at Noblesville Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Madison County Volleyball Tournament

At Elwood

Liberty Christian vs. Anderson Prep, 9 a.m.

LC-APA winner vs. Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.

Frankton vs. Elwood, 11 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Anderson, noon

Lapel vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.

Semifinal, 2 p.m.

Semifinal, 3 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invite, 11 a.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Blackhawk Christian, Bluffton, Northwestern at Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Richmond at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

