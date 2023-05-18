LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Tri-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Cardinal Ritter, 5:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Delta, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Central, Tipton at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Delta, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Scecina, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectionals

At Anderson

Anderson vs. Elwood, 5 p.m.

Lapel-Frankton winner vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

At Marion

Championship, 5 p.m.

At Mount Vernon

Championship, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Sectional 8 at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Sectional 16 at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 18 at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 2 p.m.

