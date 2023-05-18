HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.
Tri-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Cardinal Ritter, 5:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Maconaquah, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Delta, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central, Tipton at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Cowan, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Delta, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Scecina, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Sectionals
At Anderson
Anderson vs. Elwood, 5 p.m.
Lapel-Frankton winner vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
At Marion
Championship, 5 p.m.
At Mount Vernon
Championship, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Sectional 8 at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Sectional 16 at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 18 at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 2 p.m.