HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Transylvania, 1 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Hanover, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.