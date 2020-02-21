HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Howe at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Spring Training -- New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Oakland A’s vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Indiana, noon; Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.
Monday
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
