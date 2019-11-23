HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Connersville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Cowan at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 8 a.m.
Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel at Elwood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super 6, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Hope, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Alma, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Howard at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Farleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.