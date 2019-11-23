LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Connersville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Cowan at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 8 a.m.

Alexandria, Frankton, Lapel at Elwood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super 6, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Hope, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Alma, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Howard at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Farleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

