HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.