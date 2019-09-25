HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Girls)
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Frankton at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Shortridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Spalding at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
St. Mary’s at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Atlanta United 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.