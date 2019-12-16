LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NFL — Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA — Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

