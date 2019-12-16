HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA — Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
