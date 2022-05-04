LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Knightstown at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Union City at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Blackford at Alexandria, 4 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson at Noblesville, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Manchester (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis (Men)

Manchester at Anderson, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

