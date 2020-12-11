LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue Polytechnic North at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 8 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 8:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 6 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Michigan at Ball State, noon

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Kentucky, noon; Illinois State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Alabama at Indiana, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Monday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

