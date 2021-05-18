LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Indiana Deaf at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Sectionals

Anderson, Anderson Prep, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 5:15 p.m.

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Western, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- San Franciso Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA Play-in Tournament -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video