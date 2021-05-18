HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Indiana Deaf at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Sectionals
Anderson, Anderson Prep, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 5:15 p.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Western, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- San Franciso Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA Play-in Tournament -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
