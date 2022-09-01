HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Elwood, Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights invite, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Daleville, Wes-Del at Wapahani, 4:15 p.m.
Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Marion at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Lapel at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Tri-Central at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Berea at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at St. Mary of the Woods, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football – St. Thomas (Florida) at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.