LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Elwood, Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights invite, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Daleville, Wes-Del at Wapahani, 4:15 p.m.

Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Marion at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Lapel at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Cambridge City Lincoln at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Tri-Central at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Berea at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at St. Mary of the Woods, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football – St. Thomas (Florida) at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video