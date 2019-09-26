LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at International, 5:30 p.m.

Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Tipton at Frankton, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 4:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 3:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

