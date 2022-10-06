HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Anderson at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Jay County, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Sectional 39 at Denny Field
Muncie Burris vs. Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m.
NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m.
NCAA Football – Michigan at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Maryland, noon; Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
USL – Charleston Battery at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD
Monday
No events scheduled