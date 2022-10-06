LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Anderson at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Jay County, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Sectional 39 at Denny Field

Muncie Burris vs. Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:07 p.m.

NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:37 p.m.

NCAA Football – Michigan at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Maryland, noon; Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

USL – Charleston Battery at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB Playoffs – Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD

Monday

No events scheduled

