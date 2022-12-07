HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Union at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Frankton, Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Daleville at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Southern Indiana, 8 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Ball State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Lafayette, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Maryland at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.; Butler at California, 5 p.m.; Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Merrimack at Notre Dame, noon