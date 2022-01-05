LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

Semifinals at Pendleton Heights

Lapel vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at Anderson

Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Anderson vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Delaware County tourney at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon;

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video