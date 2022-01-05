HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Semifinals at Pendleton Heights
Lapel vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at Anderson
Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Anderson vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Delaware County tourney at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon;
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
