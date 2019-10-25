LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Sectionals

Class 4A 21

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Class 2A 36

Alexandria at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A 38

Howe at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Class 1A 43

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Tennis

State Finals at Park Tudor

Jesse McCurdy, Lapel vs. Daniel Pries, South Bend St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Illinois at Purdue, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

USL Conference Quarterfinals -- New York Red Bulls at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

