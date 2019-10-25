HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Sectionals
Class 4A 21
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Class 2A 36
Alexandria at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A 38
Howe at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Class 1A 43
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Tennis
State Finals at Park Tudor
Jesse McCurdy, Lapel vs. Daniel Pries, South Bend St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Illinois at Purdue, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
USL Conference Quarterfinals -- New York Red Bulls at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
