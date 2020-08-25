LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Daleville at Pendleton Heights, 4:15 p.m.

Elwood, Shenandoah at Lapel, 5 p.m.

North Miami, Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerstown at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm at Bradenton, Florida, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 3:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 6:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA -- Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

