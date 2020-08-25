HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Pendleton Heights, 4:15 p.m.
Elwood, Shenandoah at Lapel, 5 p.m.
North Miami, Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerstown at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm at Bradenton, Florida, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 8 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 3:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 6:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
