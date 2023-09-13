HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson, Daleville at Muncie Burris Phil Clay Invitational, 5 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria, Eastern at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wapahani, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
St. Mary’s at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Wright State, 2 p.m.; Central Florida at Purdue, 8 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.