LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hagerstown, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Central at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

Frankton at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Anderson vs. Hamilton Heights (site TBD), 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Rushville, 6 p.m.

Eastern at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m.; Liberty at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Western Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled

Tags

Trending Video