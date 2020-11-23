coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hagerstown, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Central at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
Frankton at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson vs. Hamilton Heights (site TBD), 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Daleville at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Rushville, 6 p.m.
Eastern at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m.; Liberty at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Western Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
