HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Class 4A at Muncie Central
Pendleton Heights vs. Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Greenfield-Central vs. Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Alexandria
Lapel vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Elwood vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Hagerstown
Shenandoah vs. Knightstown, 6 p.m.
Cambridge City Lincoln vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB Spring Training -- New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals (ss) vs. Washington Nationals at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue vs. Michigan State at Indianapolis, noon
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. TBD at Indianapolis, 2:25 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Spring Training -- Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs (ss vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds (ss) vs. Kansas City Royals at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.; Butler vs. Seton Hall at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
