HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Basketball (Boys)

Blackford at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Basketball (Girls)

Class 4A at Muncie Central

Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Anderson vs. New Palestine, 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Taylor

Blackford vs. Taylor, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Alexandria

Alexandria vs. Monroe Central, 6 p.m.

Wapahani vs. Frankton, 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Union County

Centerville vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Knightstown vs. Union County, 8 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Tri-Central vs. Daleville, 5:30 p.m.

Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel, Noblesville at New Palestine, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Bradley at Indiana State, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA — Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at Marquette, 5 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 8 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Central Michigan, 5 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Rutgers at Indiana, 8 p.m.

