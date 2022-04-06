LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 6 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Muncie Central at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Cowan, Elwood at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Anderson, Muncie Central at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Softball

Defiance at Anderson (DH), 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 8:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.

Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

