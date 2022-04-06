HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Taylor, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 6 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Muncie Central at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Cowan, Elwood at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Anderson, Muncie Central at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Defiance at Anderson (DH), 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 8:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.