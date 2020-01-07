HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Union City, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
