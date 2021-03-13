LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys Basketball

Class 2A regional at Greenfield-Central

Parke Heritage vs. Triton Central, 10 a.m.

Shenandoah vs. Covenant Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

State finals at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson at Jay County Patriot Invitational, 3 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Franklin (DH), noon

Football

Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Bluffton at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Alma at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Bluffton at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB Spring Training -- Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at Jupiter, Florida, 6:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Valparaiso at Butler, noon

Sunday

MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Monday

MLB Spring Training -- Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

