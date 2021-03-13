HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Class 2A regional at Greenfield-Central
Parke Heritage vs. Triton Central, 10 a.m.
Shenandoah vs. Covenant Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
State finals at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson at Jay County Patriot Invitational, 3 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Franklin (DH), noon
Football
Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Bluffton at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Alma at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Bluffton at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at Jupiter, Florida, 6:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Valparaiso at Butler, noon
Sunday
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB Spring Training -- Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
