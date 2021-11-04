LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Tri-Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers, 3:30 p.m.; Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m.

