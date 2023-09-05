HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson City Meet at Davis Park, 6 p.m.
Delaware County championship, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian, Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville, Elwood at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Rushville, Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Marion, 6 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Alexandria at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7 p.m.
Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Wilmington at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
WNBA – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana State at Morehead State, 11 a.m.; Butler vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Valparaiso at Clarksville, Tennessee, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Indiana State at Morehead, Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Wright State, 5 p.m.; Indiana vs. Lindenwood at Clarksville, Tennessee, 5 p.m.; SMU at Purdue, 7 p.m.
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.