LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Anderson City Meet at Davis Park, 6 p.m.

Delaware County championship, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian, Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville, Elwood at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Rushville, Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Marion, 6 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Alexandria at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Wilmington at Anderson, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

WNBA – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana State at Morehead State, 11 a.m.; Butler vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Valparaiso at Clarksville, Tennessee, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Indiana State at Morehead, Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Wright State, 5 p.m.; Indiana vs. Lindenwood at Clarksville, Tennessee, 5 p.m.; SMU at Purdue, 7 p.m.

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video