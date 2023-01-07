LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.

Henry County championship at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Carroll, Elwood, Frankton at Eastern, 10 a.m.

Lapel at Jay County Invitational, 10 a.m.

NCC Championships at Purdue, noon

PAAC Championship at Ball State, noon

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Lapel

Frankton vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

at Anderson

Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Maconaquah, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.

NCC Duels at Richmond, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Franklin, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Franklin, 1 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)

Bethel at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.; Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Sunday

NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northwestern at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Penn State, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

NFL – Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Michigan at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

