HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 12:30 p.m.
Henry County championship at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Carroll, Elwood, Frankton at Eastern, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Jay County Invitational, 10 a.m.
NCC Championships at Purdue, noon
PAAC Championship at Ball State, noon
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
at Lapel
Frankton vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
at Anderson
Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Maconaquah, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
NCC Duels at Richmond, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Franklin, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Franklin, 1 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)
Bethel at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at North Carolina, 11:30 a.m.; Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northwestern at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Penn State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
NFL – Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Michigan at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.